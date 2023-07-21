UGC Chief Gives BIG Update On UGC NET Result 2023; Details Inside

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. |

The University Grants Commission Chief (UGC) Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet, on Friday, that the UGC National Eligibility Test results will be announced on July 26 or 27. Candidates will be able to find the official results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change,” said the tweet by Kumar.

The UGC answer key was out on July 6, with candidates having the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key by July 8. Once the subject experts look into the queries and find the errors, they will apply the answers in the answer sheets of every candidate and release the final answer key.

There will be no mark deduction for wrong answers, while the right answers will lead to candidates being awarded two marks each. Candidates will not receive any scores for questions that were not answered, attempted, or flagged for review.

The UGC NET Phase 1 exams were held between June 13 and June 17, while Phase 2 exams were conducted between June 19 and June 22.

Over 6 lakh candidates, numbering around 6,39,069, wrote the exam across 18 shifts in 181 cities in India.

