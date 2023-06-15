CSIR UGC NET 2022 Answer Key Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Answer key on June 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 Examination can download the provisional answer key from the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The objection window has opened today, June 14 and will close on June 16, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by paying a processing fees of ₹200/- per question as a non refundable processing fees.
The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test was held by the NTA on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023, in 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key:
Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.