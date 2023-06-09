Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree For Arts, Commerce Programmes: UGC's Expert Committee

University Grants Commission (UGC) | PTI (Representational Pic)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has shared a draft on its website recommended by a panel set up by the Commission. The recommendations by the expert committee is to suggest the nomenclature of new college degrees which also include a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in disciplines like arts, humanities, management and commerce. The Committee in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended this proposal.

Currently, the UGC permits universities to offer a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in arts, humanities and social sciences, and the Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree for science subjects.

According to the UGC, If it goes as planned, four year undergraduate programmes in any discipline, including arts, social sciences, management will soon be called “Bachelor of Science”, or BS.

The panel intends to accommodate provisions for multiple entry and exit and the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP) in higher education.

As per the media reports once the commission approves, the final regulations will be put out for implementation. This whole process may take about two months.

The draft titled, "Recommendations of the Expert Committee to Review the Notification on the Specification of Degrees and Suggest New Degree Nomenclature(s)" mentions that a student may be considered for the award of a qualification (like a certificate/diploma/degree) once the required number of credits have been earned, irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme.

The Panel has also recommended a one or two year postgraduate degree programme in any discipline may also have a Master of Science abbreviated as MS as a specified nomenclature. This nomenclature shall apply to all disciplines like Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Business Administration, Management, Commerce etc.

One of the Points in the draft says, "The nomenclature of the “MPhil” degree may be discontinued from the list of specified degrees in accordance with the recommendations of NEP 2020."

