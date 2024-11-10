CRPF Tradesman PET/PST Hall Tickets Released, Check Details

Representative Image | File Image

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the Constable (Tradesman) recruitment exam.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official CRPF website at rect.crpf.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their user ID and password.

Read Also CRPF Recruitment 2024: Opportunity For Physiotherapists With 03 Vacant Position

Steps to download CRPF Tradesman PET/PST admit cards

- Begin by visiting the CRPF recruitment website at crpf.gov.in and locating the “Recruitment” or “Admit Card” section on the homepage.

- Click on the link specific to the CRPF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card to proceed.

- Enter your registration number along with your date of birth to access your admit card.

- Once the admit card appears on the screen, download it to your device for safekeeping.

- Print a physical copy of the admit card, which you will need to bring on the day of the exam and for future reference throughout the recruitment process.

- Carefully review all details on the admit card to ensure they are correct and match your registration information.

Read Also MHA issues notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in CRPF

Additional information

The Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) will all take place concurrently starting from November 18, 2024. A total of 15,150 candidates who successfully passed the computer-based examination have been selected to participate in these assessments.

Qualified candidates can download their admit cards from the official CRPF website, where they will remain accessible until November 22, 2024. The admit cards contain essential information regarding the examination venue, date, and time.