CRPF Recruitment 2024: Opportunity For Physiotherapists With 03 Vacant Position

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for the position of Physiotherapist, inviting applications from qualified candidates. Here are the essential details outlined in the official notification:
Vacancies:
- There are 03 vacant seats available for the post of Physiotherapist, as per the CRPF Recruitment 2024 notification.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates must hold a Master’s degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Indian or Foreign university.
- The age of the candidate should not exceed 40 years.
Selection Process:
- Selection will be based on the performance in walk-in interviews.
- The interview will take place on 17-06-2024 at Training Directorate, East Block No 10, Level 7, R K Puram, New Delhi, 110066.
Salary:
- The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 55000.
Job Location:
- Selected candidates will be posted at SMC, GC New Delhi, with frequent visits to Central Sports Teams concentrated at various locations as per requirements.
Training Period:
- The probation period for the selected candidate is 01 year, extendable for a further 02 years based on performance.
Essential Qualifications:
- Master’s degree in Physiotherapy is a must.
- Desirable qualifications include publications in peer-reviewed journals and work experience.
How to Apply:
- Interested and eligible candidates must attend the walk-in interview at the specified venue on the mentioned date.
- Applicants should bring originals and photocopies of relevant documents along with 03 passport size recent photographs.