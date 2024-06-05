 CRPF Recruitment 2024: Opportunity For Physiotherapists With 03 Vacant Position
Updated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for the position of Physiotherapist, inviting applications from qualified candidates. Here are the essential details outlined in the official notification:

Vacancies:

- There are 03 vacant seats available for the post of Physiotherapist, as per the CRPF Recruitment 2024 notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Candidates must hold a Master’s degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Indian or Foreign university.

- The age of the candidate should not exceed 40 years.

Selection Process:

- Selection will be based on the performance in walk-in interviews.

- The interview will take place on 17-06-2024 at Training Directorate, East Block No 10, Level 7, R K Puram, New Delhi, 110066.

Salary:

- The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 55000.

Job Location:

- Selected candidates will be posted at SMC, GC New Delhi, with frequent visits to Central Sports Teams concentrated at various locations as per requirements.

Training Period:

- The probation period for the selected candidate is 01 year, extendable for a further 02 years based on performance.

Essential Qualifications:

- Master’s degree in Physiotherapy is a must.

- Desirable qualifications include publications in peer-reviewed journals and work experience.

How to Apply:

- Interested and eligible candidates must attend the walk-in interview at the specified venue on the mentioned date.

- Applicants should bring originals and photocopies of relevant documents along with 03 passport size recent photographs.

