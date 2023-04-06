MHA issues notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in CRPF

CRPF representational Image | Photo: ANI

A recruitment drive for 1.30 lakh constables will be conducted in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification regarding this. A total of 1,29,929 positions will be filled by the CRPF, out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4667 are reserved for female candidates. Young people preparing for recruitment in the CRPF are advised to apply for this job on the official website, crpf.gov.in.

This a breaking story, more details are awaited.