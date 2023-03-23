 CRPF issues admit card for Paramedical exam 2023 at crpf.gov.in; Direct link here
Candidates who have applied for Cook, Masalchi, Safai Karamchari, Table Boy, Washerman and Water Carrier posts in CRPF can login to the official website at crpf.gov.in, and download their admit cards.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
CRPF personnel on duty | Photo: PTI

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued admit cards for the recruitment examination of Paramedic staff.

In order to download CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023, candidates have to login to using their Roll number and Password.

Here is the direct link is given to download the admit card.

Exam Date

The exam will be of 100 marks, and the duration of the exam is two hours.

The CRPF Paramedical exam will be conducted on March 27, from 4 to 6 Pm, and on March 28, from 8.30 Am to 10.30 Am.

The mode of the examination is a computer-based test, and there will be 100 Multiple Choice Type questions (MCQs).

Steps to download CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023

Go to crpf.gov.in

Open the admit card download link.

Login by entering credentials. (ID/Password)

View and download the admit card.

