JEE Main 2023: April session begins in two weeks; check city intimation slip, admit card details here

JEE Main 2023: The session 2 for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 (April) will commence in exactly 2 weeks on on April 6 and will be held on April 8, April 10, April 11, and April 12 2023.

Candidates will be able to download these documents via the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

While the city intimation slips for candidates are expected soon, the admit cards for the April session of JEE Main are expected in the last week of March.

To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card -

Visit the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads, ‘JEE Main 2023 Admit Card’ on the home page Enter the required credentials i.e (application number and date of birth) JEE Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card PDF for JEE Main 2023 January Session and take a printout

Candidates should check their admit cards for error and remember that no hard copy or duplicate JEE Main admit card 2023 will be issued or sent by post to the applicants. Students must carry the hall ticket/admit card to the exam center as the entry will not be permitted without the admit card.

JEE Main 2023 January session toppers

The results for the first session of JEE Main 2023 (January) were declared on February 7, 2023, where twenty students bagged the perfect score of 100 percentile.

Meesala Pranathi Sreeja emerged as the female topper scoring 99.997 percentile in the exam. Deshank Pratap Singh topped the SC category with a 100 NTA score, Dheeravath Thanuj topped the ST category with a 99.99041 NTA score, and Md Sahil Akhtar emerged as the highest scorer in the PwD category with a 99.9848042 percentile score.

This year, Maharashtra recorded the most number of registrations for session 1 with 1.06 lakh students registering from the state, of which 72,013 were male candidates and 34,093 female candidates.

JEE Advanced 2023 in June

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to register at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website. The application deadline for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 5, 2023 while the admit card will be available from 10 a.m. on May 29, 2023 to 2:30 p.m. on June 4, 2023.

Are Class 12 students from 2021 eligible for JEE Advanced?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has answered Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, clearing eligibility doubts for students who had taken their Class 12 board exam in 2021.

Candidates aspiring to take the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can find answers to frequently asked questions on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.