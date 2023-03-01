JEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC deferred plea on 75% marks to April 6

IIT Bombay | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear the plea seeking relaxation of the 75% marks in the class 12th examination, the eligibility criterion for the IIT- JEE mains examination, on April 6, 2023.

A petitioner had requested the NTA to remove the 75 percent eligibility criterion as “the marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students)” the PIL stated.

Earlier In the 2023 JEE brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) brought back the eligibility criteria of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

A tweet from bar and bench that provides news from Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court stated, "Bombay High Court will hear the plea seeking relaxation of the 75% score in higher secondary examination, the eligibility criterion for IIT JEE mains examination, on April 6, 2023."

