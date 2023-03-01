e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC deferred plea on 75% marks to April 6

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC deferred plea on 75% marks to April 6

Earlier In the 2023 JEE brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) brought back the eligibility criteria of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear the plea seeking relaxation of the 75% marks in the class 12th examination, the eligibility criterion for the IIT- JEE mains examination, on April 6, 2023. 

A petitioner had requested the NTA to remove the 75 percent eligibility criterion as “the marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students)” the PIL stated. 

Earlier In the 2023 JEE brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) brought back the eligibility criteria of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

Read Also
JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Register till March 12, exam from April 6
article-image

A tweet from bar and bench that provides news from Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court stated, "Bombay High Court will hear the plea seeking relaxation of the 75% score in higher secondary examination, the eligibility criterion for IIT JEE mains examination, on April 6, 2023."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC deferred plea on 75% marks to April 6

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC deferred plea on 75% marks to April 6

NEET-UG 2023 application form to be out soon; click here for more details

NEET-UG 2023 application form to be out soon; click here for more details

Delhi: Students injured after fire breaks out at JNU laboratory

Delhi: Students injured after fire breaks out at JNU laboratory

Telangana: 16-year-old boy dies by suicide inside classroom

Telangana: 16-year-old boy dies by suicide inside classroom

42 students stuck in US after hotel shredded passports: Report

42 students stuck in US after hotel shredded passports: Report