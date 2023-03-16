CRPF notification 2023; Recruitment of Constable Tradesman & Technical posts

CRPF notification 2023 | Representational

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification inviting online applications from male and female candidates for the recruitment of Constable Tradesman & Technical posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post/trade provided they fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions. The applications must be submitted online mode at the official website of the CRPF at https://crpf.gov.in/recruitment.htm.

CRPF will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) in Central Reserve Police Force as per the Recruitment Scheme/Rules formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Computer Based Test will be conducted in English and Hindi.

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Click here for notification.

steps to apply for CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical posts 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF - https://crpf.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" section and select the "View All" option.

Step 3: Look for the notification for "CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Recruitment" and click on it.

Step 4: Read the notification carefully and ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria.

Step 5: Click on the "Apply Now" button and register yourself by providing the required details such as name, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.

Step 6: After registration, log in with your credentials and fill in the application form with all the necessary details such as personal details, educational qualifications, work experience, etc.