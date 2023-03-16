Apply for UPSC EPFO 577 posts; Last date March 17, click here for more details

UPSC EPFO 577 posts, last date to apply is March 17 | File Photo

UPSC EPFO Recruitment has been released for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

There are a total of 577 vacancies in the application window is now open and the last date to submit the application is 17 March.

Apply here at upsc.gov.in.

The applictaion fee is ₹25. The fee is exempted for Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates.

Qualification:

The education qualification required for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.

The education qualification required for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner is Degree of a recognized University or Equivalent.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: steps to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take printout for future reference