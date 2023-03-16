Apply for UPSC EPFO 577 posts; Last date March 17, click here for more details

UPSC EPFO Recruitment has been released for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.
There are a total of 577 vacancies in the application window is now open and the last date to submit the application is 17 March.
Apply here at upsc.gov.in.
The applictaion fee is ₹25. The fee is exempted for Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates.
Qualification:
The education qualification required for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.
The education qualification required for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner is Degree of a recognized University or Equivalent.
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: steps to apply
Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take printout for future reference