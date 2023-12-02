CRPF Clears Protesters From Srinagar's NIT Campus Amid Unrest Over Student's Social Media Post

With the situation being tense, CRPF and JKP clears protesters from Srinagar's NIT Campus | Screengrab

Central forces have been deployed on the Srinagar campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), which has suspended academic activities due to tensions over an alleged blasphemous post on social media by a non-local student.

The controversy that erupted on November 26th has triggered massive protests in the institute. Hundreds of students took to the streets and demanded action against the accused.

Local NIT students locked both college entrances and chanted anti-social media posts by a non-local student, which they claimed offended religious sentiments of Muslims.

Reports claim that a peaceful march was held at the university complex in the city's Hazratbal area.

JKP And CRPF Deployed Amid Unrest

With the situation being tense, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) have been deployed at the NIT campus.

According to a video posted in X, the NIT Srinagar campus has been cleared of disruptive students protesting against non-locals by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), thereby limiting the protests to area outside campus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As reported by PTI, police have filed a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities. The NIT was closed for winter vacation on Thursday, 10 days ahead of the schedule, as a precautionary measure. Protests were also held at the Amar Singh College and the Islamia College here on Wednesday against the social media post.

We also published the following articles recently:

Massive Protests At NIT Srinagar Against 'Inflammatory' Post On Prophet Muhammad By Hindu Student

The NIT campus is currently under heavy security cover and academic activities suspended to curb further protests. The accused has been charged for hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community, the police said.

NIT Srinagar Declares Winter Vacation Following Protests

According to reports, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, is introducing a new provision under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to limit the use of social media and the spread of communal disharmony.