CRID CPLO 2024 Admit Cards For Stage 2 Released; Exam On 4 February

CRID CPLO 2024 Admit Cards For Stage 2 Released |

The Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA) and Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) under the Haryana Government have issued the admit card for the CRID Panchayat Local Operator (CPLO) positions on their official website.

The second stage written examination for the CRID Panchayat Local Operator (CPLO) positions is planned to take place on February 04, 2024 from noon and the duration of examination will be 90 minutes.

Candidates preparing to take the stage II exam for the CRID Panchayat Local Operator (CPLO) positions can access their admit cards on the HPPA-dcrustcplo.in official website.

To get the CRID CPLO Admit Card for 2024, please follow these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA) website at dcrustcplo.in.

Step 2: Locate the Haryana Panchayat Local Operator (CPLO) Recruitment Examination 2023-24 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the provided link.

Step 4: Your admit card will display in a new window.

Step 5: Download and store the admit card for future reference.

The hiring process for the CRID Panchayat Local Operator (CPLO) Recruitment 2023 is currently in progress, following a structured selection procedure. The first stage involved a preliminary written exam held on 17 January 2024.