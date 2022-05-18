Covid cases spike at IIM-C, 28 students positve, others isolate

The Indian Institute of Calcutta (IIMC) is fighting a severe Covid battle. While 28 students have so far tested positive, more than 50 have been home isolated.

While measures are being taken to curb the numbers, the fear on the campus lurks in every corner. There are reports that kiosks May be built within the campus to keep a record and check on the cases.

Prof. Manish Thakur, dean of external affairs, says that all necessary measures have been taken.

"Over the past few days, Covid cases have been rising, and we have reported 28 Covid positive students on campus. However, following the protocol, necessary actions have been taken, and students have been isolated," Prof. Manish said.

In addition, he said that they would self-isolate themselves until they feel better.

As regards the containment zone, it is said that the Health Department and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be handling the matters.

"So far, we have been working with KMC and the health department to bring back normalcy to the campus," the Prof added.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the External Relations Secretary (ER), Kanak Jangid, said that she had no clue how the students were self-isolating themselves.

"I am afraid I have no clue. Not many students are there on campus," she said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:37 AM IST