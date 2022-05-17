Taylor Swift to obtain NYU's Doctorate, Swifties thrilled on Twitter

The much-acclaimed American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift will score her doctorate from New York University tomorrow, May 18, and be awarded an honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts.

On the same occasion at Yankee Stadium, she will deliver a speech. As exciting as it might be, fans on Twitter seem to be more thrilled than the singer herself.

A Twitterati with the username @theresa is a big swiftie tweeted wishing she was a student at the New York University.

"This is me wishing I was an NYU student so I could watch

Taylor Swift's commencement speech," she wrote.

A student, @Ckalebtoday, threw back to when he started studying at NYU and shared that it was also the time when he began listening to the singer.

As per his tweet, he started NYU listening to 1989, and he will be graduating by seeing Taylor Swift.

Not only the speech, but some Twitteratis are secretly hoping that Taylor swift sing after she receives her degree.

"what if Taylor swift sings live at the NYU graduation ceremony?" Tweeted @swiftwrecked.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:50 PM IST