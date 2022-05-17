Union Minister's statement on politics & education ushers in debate on Twitter

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday attended the 23rd convocation of Bharti Vidyapeeth University, where he said that well-educated persons are needed in politics to transform it.

This statement has originated a debate on Twitter. While some agree with the Minister's assertion, they say that education alone is not enough for the transformation in Indian politics.

Dilip Kumar Panda on Twitter agreed but wrote that it shouldn't be the sole criterion.

"Well educated should not imply only higher degrees. One should know the socio-economic and political situation of the country in the past and present. Should be honest with the purpose to serve people," he tweeted.

Another Twitterati with the name @UBReddy wrote that education alone is not enough.

"For India, we need political leaders with Sanatana values," he wrote.

Similarly, Sandeep Chakraborty on Twitter wrote that not politics is not only dependent on the well-educated but also well human beings.

Many others who have tweeted about various qualities like honesty, sanity and sensibility said that these attributes are needed for transformation of Politics in the country.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:51 PM IST