COMEDK UGET Result Out, Get Direct Link Here | Representative Image

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the results of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 today on its official website. Candidates can view their results by logging into comedk.org and entering their user ID and password. The results are exclusively accessible online, so candidates are advised to securely retain their scorecards until the conclusion of the admission process.

Steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit comedk.org, the official COMEDK website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click the “Candidate Login” option.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password where required.

Step 4: Verify the information on the COMEDK rank card.

Step 5: Print a copy of the COMEDK scorecard 2024 for your future reference.

Earlier, on May 14th, the Consortium published the COMEDK answer key on its official website. Applicants were given until May 16th to raise objections concerning the answer key, with the final version being released on May 21st following a thorough review of the raised concerns. The final answer key, incorporating the addressed objections, will dictate the COMEDK 2024 final results.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 was held on May 12 across three sessions: morning (8:30 am to 11:30 am), afternoon (1 pm to 4 pm), and evening (5:30 pm to 8:30 pm). Candidates scored one mark for each correct answer, with no penalty for incorrect responses.

Since the exam was held over multiple sessions, authorities will standardize by employing a normalization procedure, converting raw scores to percentiles.

The exam comprised 180 questions, each valued at one mark, divided into sections covering Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry. The exam pattern varied between engineering and medical programs.

Post-results, there will be online counseling by candidates. Although the schedule for COMEDK UGET 2024 counseling has yet to be released, it's anticipated to begin toward the end of May.