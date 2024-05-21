COMEDK UGET 2024 Final Answer Key Out At comedk.org | Pixabay

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 final answer key today. Candidates who gave the entrance exam can now download the final answer key of COMEDK UGET 2024 from the official website — comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 result will be declared on May 24. It will be released along with the candidate's rank and score card.

Candidates will need to use their user ID and password to download the UGET answer key 2024.

Note that candidates were allowed to raise objections against the COMEDK UGET answer key 2024 from May 14 to 16.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET final answer key 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website – comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the COMEDK answer key 2024 link on your screen.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: A PDF of your COMEDK answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the COMEDK answer key 2024 for your future reference.

When was COMEDK UGET 2024 conducted?

The COMEDK UGET 2024 was conducted on May 12 in three sessions and was held in computer-based mode.

The morning session was held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The afternoon session was held from 1 pm to 4 pm. The evening session was held from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

The COMEDK 2024 UGET exam was held for three hours with a total of 180 questions for one mark each. The paper was divided into three sections – Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

COMEDK UGET engineering and medical courses exam patterns:

Last year, 96,607 candidates applied for engineering entrance exam, of which 77,232 appeared.

In the COMEDK result last year, 8,130 candidates were in the 90th to 100th percentile; 7,719 candidates were between the 80th and 90th percentile and 8,036 candidates between the 70th and 80th percentile.

The authorities will be conducting the counseling online. The counseling schedule has not been updated yet, but it is like to out by the end of May.