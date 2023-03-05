Columbia University becomes first Ivy League to drop SAT, ACT scores for UG admissions

Columbia University (New York) |

The first Ivy League institution to no longer require SAT and ACT results for undergraduate admission is Columbia University. The official announcement that students will no longer be needed to submit their standardised test results for undergraduate admissions, came from the renowned varsity.

The Ivy League school said that it would be removing SAT and ACT scores as a primary criterion for undergrad admissions, joining numerous other colleges and universities in doing so. Nonetheless, Columbia is the first Ivy League institution to make testing optional for all students.

“Our review is purposeful and nuanced—respecting varied backgrounds, voices, and experiences—in order to best determine an applicant's suitability for admission and ability to thrive in our curriculum and our community, and to advance access to our educational opportunities,” said a statement by Columbia University.

Read Also Harvard University tops list of Ivy League schools in new US college rankings

The official statement went on to say that pupils would be given greater flexibility and possibilities by eliminating standardised testing. Students would have more freedom to express their academic talent, hobbies, and objectives if examinations like the SAT and SCT weren't used.

It should be noted that testing is not required and is only optional for students who want to apply for admission to Columbia University. Students who have taken any of the required tests may still apply to the institution, but doing so is no longer required as a part of the admission process.

In response to the pandemic, additional Ivy League institutions, including Harvard University, Yale University, Princeton University, Brown University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell University, have extended their test-optional admissions exemptions; however, they have not yet made them permanent.