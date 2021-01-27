Harvard University tops list of Ivy League schools in new US college rankings

According to the new US college rankings released by The Wall Street Journal in collaboration with the Times network, Harvard University has topped the list of Ivy League schools in the country.

The Ivy League (or The Ancient Eight) are a group of eight elite private universities in the northeastern United States. Although the term itself is derived from the collegiate athletic conference, the universities themselves are highly regarded across the world with connotations of academic excellence, selectivity in admissions, and social elitism.

The higher educational institutes which form the 'Ivy League' are -- Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, and Yale University.

This year, as per the WSJ/Times Higher Education College Rankings for 2021, Harvard University has emerged as the top-ranked university even among the Ivy League schools.

The second and third places in the rankings have been secured by Yale University and Brown University, respectively.

Harvard has also thus become the top higher education college in the entire country, with Yale and Brown occupying the third and the fifth positions in the nationwide list.

As far as the other Ivy League schools are concerned, Princeton University and Cornell University also made it to the top 10 nationwide colleges in the ranking, occupying the seventh and the ninth positions respectively.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the rankings were based on 15 factors spread out across four main categories -- student outcomes, the school’s academic resources, student engagement, environment with a 40%, 30%, 20%, and 10% share to each schools overall scores in the ranking, respectively.

The complete 'Best Colleges 2021' rankings in the United States can be explored here.