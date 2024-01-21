College Students Arrested for Fighting Over Momos In Greater Noida |

According to police officials on Thursday, two college students in Greater Noida were arrested for fighting over who would eat momos first. The dispute quickly turned physical, with insults flying and fistfights breaking out between them next to the cart of momos. A fight started as soon as a few more young people joined, the officer claimed, as reported by PTI.

Police say witnesses contacted the emergency 112 service, which notified the officials of the nearby Beta 2 police station, who then responded to the scene.

According to them, the incident started on Wednesday night at a fast food cart in the city's Alpha 2 commercial market.

Like many other children, the two students had come to the snack cart. They had each placed an order for a plate of momos. A local police officer reported that shortly after a plate was delivered, they got into a fight because they both thought it was their order.

After the two instigators of the fight were placed under police custody, investigators discovered that they were paying guests of a private college in Greater Noida, staying at nearby lodgings.

Students released on bail

After being detained for a while on Thursday, the students were eventually released on bail.

The in-charge of Beta 2 police station, Munendra Singh, told PTI, "They were produced before a local magistrate, who granted them bail."

Officials say that the offense is bailable but carries a maximum six-month jail sentence, a fine, or both.

(With inputs from PTI)