CLAT 2025 Registration Closes Today, October 22: Check Eligibility, Fee Details, And Exam Pattern

CLAT 2025 |

According to the Consortium of National Law Universities, today, October 22, 2024, is the last day to apply online for the Common Law Admission Test 2025, or CLAT 2025. Qualified applicants can register for the test on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The registration period was formerly set to end on October 15, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The application process has no age restrictions.

Candidates for the UG Program (5-year Integrated Law Degree) must have passed the 10+2 exam or an equivalent test with at least 45% of the possible points, or an equivalent grade.

An LL.B. degree or an equivalent test with at least 50% of the possible points, or its equivalent grade, is required for the postgraduate program (one-year LLM degree).

Application Fee

Unreserved category: Rs 4000

SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates: Rs 3500

How to apply for CLAT 2025

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

Click the CLAT 2025 application link on the home page.

To apply, sign up and log in.

Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

Take a printout for your records.

Exam pattern:

The CLAT exams for law undergraduate and graduate programs will take place on December 1, 2024. There will be 120 multiple-choice questions on the test covering topics like English, logical reasoning, legal aptitude, mathematics, and general knowledge, including current events. Candidates get two hours to attempt every part from 2 to 4 p.m.