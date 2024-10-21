CLAT 2025 Application Deadline Tomorrow, Exam Scheduled For December 1

CLAT 2025 application is scheduled to close tomorrow, October 22, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 is planned to take place on December 1, 2024.

Candidates wishing to enrol in undergraduate and postgraduate legal courses offered at 24 NLUs across the country must complete the CLAT Application Form 2025 online by tomorrow.

To complete the CLAT Application Form 2025, visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. Candidates should be aware that admission to NLUs and numerous other private and public law schools will be determined on their CLAT score in 2025. The consortium recently said in a CLAT Notification 2025 that starting this year, admission to Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj (RPNLU, Prayaraj) will also be determined by CLAT scores.

How to register for CLAT 20025:

Visit the official website for CLAT 2025, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Enter your email address and mobile number to create a new user account.

Enter personal information, educational background, and communication data in the CLAT 2025 application form.

Fill out the application and pay the required amount.

Application fees:

The notification states that the application cost for CLAT 2025 is ₹4,000 for candidates in the general category and ₹3,500 for SC, ST, and PwD students.

Exam pattern:

The CLAT exams for law undergraduate and graduate programs will take place on December 1, 2024. There will be 120 multiple-choice questions on the test covering topics like English, logical reasoning, legal aptitude, mathematics, and general knowledge, including current events. Candidates get two hours to attempt every part from 2 to 4 p.m.