CLAT 2025: Make Corrections To Your Application Form & Choose Test Centre By October 25

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
CLAT 2025 | Official Website

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 application correction window is now open, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). By going to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can update their exam centre preferences and other details during this facility. October 25 is the deadline for revising the CLAT 2025 application form. Students can also choose their preferred test centre and make necessary updates.

The only people who can make modifications to the completed application form are those who have already submitted their CLAT 2025 applications.

The official notice stated, “CLAT 2025 candidates may update the test location preferences indicated in their application form on or before 11.59 P.M. on October 25, 2024. Subsequent requests for a change of test location will not be accepted."

How to make changes?

-On the application form, candidates can edit the fields for Name, Date of Birth, Program Applied (UG/PG), and Reservations Eligibility.
-The CLAT 2025 application modification window can be accessed via consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.
-Enter your password and cellphone number to log in.
-Select "Print Application" from the menu.

-Verify the information provided.
-Select the "Edit Application" option.
-Examine the modifications and preserve the same

-Select "Submit Form."

How to update test location?

-Access your CLAT account by logging in. 'Edit Application Form' will appear. Click it to open the 'Test Centre Preferences' option.
-Verify and adjust your test centre selections as needed.
-To access the "Reservation" tab, click the Next (>) button now;
-Scroll down and accept the statement
-Select "Submit Form" from the menu.

