 CLAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Candidates Can Apply Until This Date; Eligibility Criteria & Application Fees Explained
Eligibility for the undergraduate course requires 45% marks in Class 12, while postgraduate applicants need at least 50% in their LLB. Application fees are ₹4,000 for general candidates and ₹3,000 for SC/ST/PwD.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
CLAT 2025 |

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to fill its common law admission test application forms for 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet filled in their application form can do so till October 22, 2024, 11:59 PM through the official website. Meanwhile, registration forms can be submitted at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the official notification, "The last date for submitting online applications for CLAT 2025 for UG and PG programs has been extended till 11:59 P.M. of 22nd October (Tuesday), 2024."

CLAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate Course (5-year integrated law degree):

Students seeking admission into undergraduate programmes need to have a minimum 45% marks in Class 12. SC, ST, and PwD students must have at least 40% marks in their Class 12 examination.

For postgraduate courses LLM (1-year degree):

Candidates in the general category must have completed LLB with at least 50% marks. SC, ST, and PwD candidates must have completed graduation with at least 45% marks for postgraduate course applications.

CLAT 2025: Application Process

-Go to the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

-Click on 'CLAT 2025 registration' link on the home page.

-Click on 'New Registration' and fill in the required details.

- Fill up the application form once the window is open.

- Pay the required registration fee to complete the process

-Submit and take a print of application form in case of future use.

Application Fee Details:

General category candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹4,000, while SC/ST/PwD candidates pay ₹3,000.

