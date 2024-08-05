CLAT 2025 Registration Guide: Step-By-Step Instructions For Aspiring Candidates

CLAT 2025 |

CLAT 2025 Registration: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 is set to be conducted on December 1, 2024. The exam will be administered in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 4 pm. The candidates who successfully register for the exam will be eligible to appear for it.

The registration window for the CLAT 2025 opened on July 15, 2024. The application process is currently underway. Candidates who wish to take the exam can access the registration form on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The registration process will run until October 15, 2024. Candidates can click here to directly access the application form.

How To Apply For CLAT 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Download and save for later

CLAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria

For the 5-year LLB course:

- In their qualifying exam (10+2 or equivalent), candidates from the general, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, or OCI categories must receive a minimum of 45% of the possible points.

Applicants from the SC and ST categories must receive at least 40% of the possible points.

For the LLM course:

In order to be considered for general, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, or OCI categories, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks (or equivalent grade).

SC and ST candidates must receive at least 45% of the possible points.

It is recommended that candidates check the specific eligibility requirements before completing the CLAT 2025 application.

About CLAT

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India.

CLAT is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, which comprises representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment, respectively.

All admissions to the 5-year integrated LL.B. and LL.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2024-2025 shall be through the CLAT 2025