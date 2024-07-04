CLAT 2025 Exam Date Announced, Check Key Details Inside | Representational Image

The highly anticipated Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the year 2025 will be held on December 1, 2024. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released the exam date notification on their official website and you can also get information on sarvgyan.com/clat-2025 . The test will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CLAT 2025 is a prestigious national-level entrance exam that allows students to gain admission to India's top law schools. It is required for admission to five-year integrated undergraduate (LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) law programs. In India, 22 NLUs use CLAT scores for admissions.

CLAT 2025 exam will include both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) tests. Each test will contain 120 questions, with candidates having two hours to complete them. The CLAT UG exam is designed for students who have completed or are about to complete the 12th grade. The CLAT PG exam is intended for those who have completed or are in the final year of an LLB program.

The CLAT 2025 exam will consist of multiple-choice questions. The CLAT UG test generally comprises sections on the English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. The CLAT PG test focuses on constitutional law, jurisprudence, administrative law, and other core LLB subjects.

Additional information about the CLAT 2025 exam syllabus, application process, and counseling procedures will be released soon. Candidates should visit the official CLAT website on a regular basis to check for updates. Aspirants must stay informed about these details to prepare for the exam effectively.

Last year's CLAT exam saw over 70,000 candidates compete for a limited number of seats at NLUs. This year's competition is expected to be just as fierce, if not more so. Thus, early preparation and a thorough understanding of the exam pattern and syllabus are critical to success.

The Consortium of NLUs, which administers the CLAT exam, has also advised candidates to begin their preparations early. They recommend studying all relevant subjects and practicing past papers and mock tests. This strategy can help candidates effectively manage their time during the exam.

The CLAT 2025 exam is scheduled for December 1, 2024. Aspiring law students across India are preparing for this important test that will shape their future careers. More information will be available soon, so candidates should keep an eye on official announcements and study hard for the upcoming exam.