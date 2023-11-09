CLAT 2024 Registration Closes Tomorrow (November 10); Apply soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in | Representative Image

Consortium of NLUs will close the CLAT 2024 registration process tomorrow, November 10. Those candidates who want to apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) can do it through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Earlier a statement on the official website states, "The last date for submission of UG and PG CLAT 2024 online applications has been extended till Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:59 P.M."

Application Fee for CLAT 2024 registration:

For General/OBC/PWD/NRI category candidates: ₹ 4000

For SC/ST/BPL category candidates: ₹ 3500

CLAT 2024 exam:

The consortium will conduct the CLAT 2024 exam on December 3, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The Consortium of National Law Universities was established in August, 2017 with the aim of improving standards of legal education in the country and serving the justice system through legal education.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2024 registration:

Go to the official website of NLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Then click on CLAT 2024 registration link.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

