 CLAT 2024: Registration Deadline Extended Till November 10, Here's How to Apply
The CLAT 2024 exam date is set for December 3, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Updated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Representative image

The deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been extended. The deadline to register for CLAT 2024 has been extended from November 3 to November 10. The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2024 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) application form link at 11:59 pm on November 10. The CLAT 2024 official website is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to a statement on the consortium website, “The last date for submission of UG and PG CLAT 2024 online applications has been extended till Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:59 P.M."

How do I apply for CLAT 2024?

Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CLAT 2024 official website.

To register, click the application link.

Sign up and log in once again using the generated credentials

Complete the application and attach the necessary files.

Complete the CLAT application and send it in.

Download and submit the CLAT form.

Registration fee for CLAT 2024 exam

The application fees for General/OBC/PWD/NRI candidates is ₹4000/- and the application fee for SC/ST/BPL category candidates is ₹3500/-

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2024 registration

CLAT UG 2024 will consist of 120 questions rather than 150 questions for admission to UG courses. Candidates will have two hours to finish the exam. There are no changes in CLAT 2024 PG syllabus and exam pattern.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

