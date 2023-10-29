CLAT 2024 Registration Ends On November 3; Sample Question Paper Tomorrow at 5 PM

CLAT 2024 Registration Ends On November 3 | Representative Image

New Delhi: The registration for admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will close on November 3, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Those candidates who will be appearing for the class 12th exam in March next year can also apply for CLAT 2024 exam.

As the registration process is going on the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will also release the fourth set of sample question papers for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024), October 30th tomorrow at 5 PM.

The CLAT 2024 sample question paper will be accessible to candidates who have completed the CLAT registration process.

CLAT 2024 question paper pattern

The CLAT 2024 will also be considered by several affiliated universities and organisations for recruitment. All admissions to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that will commence in the academic year 2024-2025 will also be through the CLAT 2024.

Exam pattern for CLAT 2024:

Maximum marks: 120 questions carrying one mark each.

Duration of CLAT 2024: 2 hours

Mode of exam: Multiple-choice questions

Will there be Negative Marking in CLAT 2024 exam?

0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

Weightage for CLAT 2024 Exam

English Language

22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper

Legal Reasoning

28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper

Logical Reasoning

22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper

Quantitative Techniques

10-14 questions, or roughly 10% of the paper

Steps to download the CLAT sample paper 2024 online

Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Then click on CLAT 2024.

A new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the required credentials such as email ID and password.

Submit the details and download the CLAT 2024 sample papers for future use.

