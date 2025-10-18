 Sri Lanka Looks To Strengthen Academic Ties With IIT Delhi Through Research Hub
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSri Lanka Looks To Strengthen Academic Ties With IIT Delhi Through Research Hub

Sri Lanka Looks To Strengthen Academic Ties With IIT Delhi Through Research Hub

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya visited IIT Delhi, discussing a joint academic and research hub to boost collaboration between Indian and Sri Lankan institutions. She met faculty, students, and startups, exploring research initiatives and student scholarships. The visit is part of her three-day India trip, which included meetings with PM Modi and school visits in Delhi.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka Looks To Strengthen Academic Ties With IIT Delhi Through Research Hub | X @iitdelhi

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here on Friday and discussed joint efforts for the creation of an academic and research hub at the institute, according to officials.

About The Proposed Hub

The proposed hub may strengthen academic and research cooperation and capacity building by connecting higher education institutions in India and Sri Lanka, they said.

At IIT Delhi, the Sri Lankan prime minister interacted with Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi; Anil Verma, Dean of International Programmes; faculty members, international students and startups.

FPJ Shorts
'At Least Compartments Won’t Look Like Morgue': Netizens React As Indian Railways Introduces Sanganeri Blanket Covers In AC Compartments
'At Least Compartments Won’t Look Like Morgue': Netizens React As Indian Railways Introduces Sanganeri Blanket Covers In AC Compartments
Positive Consumption Boost Of ₹20 Lakh Crore Likely: Center
Positive Consumption Boost Of ₹20 Lakh Crore Likely: Center
Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzo For Recording Him At Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet In Mumbai: 'Tere Ghar Mein...' —VIDEO
Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzo For Recording Him At Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet In Mumbai: 'Tere Ghar Mein...' —VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards
Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards
Read Also
Kochi Hijab Row: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Offers Support To Girl For Admission In...
article-image

Amarasuriya also witnessed various other technologies being developed at IIT Delhi during her visit to the institute's Research and Innovation Park.

"IIT Delhi is a prestigious engineering and research institute in our neighbourhood. I believe there is significant potential for academic and research collaboration between our institutes and IIT Delhi. We are already collaborating with IIT Madras, and we look forward to exploring the ways in which our institutions can collaborate with IIT Delhi as well," said Amarasuriya.

Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi, said that the institute is looking forward to strengthening the academic and research collaboration with the Sri Lankan institutions.

"The institute already has a few students from Sri Lanka. We would like to further strengthen the collaborative efforts for capacity building. Sri Lankan students are welcome to pursue Master's and PhD degrees at IIT Delhi and B.Tech at our international campus in Abu Dhabi.

Read Also
"Rang His Last Bell": Bengaluru School Bids Emotional Farewell To Bell Ringer Das Uncle After 38...
article-image

"A few dedicated scholarships funded by the Sri Lankan government for their students aspiring to pursue Master's and PhD degrees at IIT Delhi would be a catalyst in furthering the capacity building," Nema said.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of issues, including the welfare of Indian fishermen.

She also visited the CM SHRI school in Rohini, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The visit aimed to showcase the capital's modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sri Lanka Looks To Strengthen Academic Ties With IIT Delhi Through Research Hub

Sri Lanka Looks To Strengthen Academic Ties With IIT Delhi Through Research Hub

Kochi Hijab Row: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Offers Support To Girl For Admission In...

Kochi Hijab Row: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Offers Support To Girl For Admission In...

New Delhi: After Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya's Visit, Hindu College Aims To Strengthen...

New Delhi: After Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya's Visit, Hindu College Aims To Strengthen...

'Left Alone For ₹1,000': Kerala Family Seeks Action After UKG Student Left On Roadside Over Unpaid...

'Left Alone For ₹1,000': Kerala Family Seeks Action After UKG Student Left On Roadside Over Unpaid...

"Rang His Last Bell": Bengaluru School Bids Emotional Farewell To Bell Ringer Das Uncle After 38...