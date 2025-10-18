Sri Lanka Looks To Strengthen Academic Ties With IIT Delhi Through Research Hub | X @iitdelhi

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here on Friday and discussed joint efforts for the creation of an academic and research hub at the institute, according to officials.

About The Proposed Hub

The proposed hub may strengthen academic and research cooperation and capacity building by connecting higher education institutions in India and Sri Lanka, they said.

At IIT Delhi, the Sri Lankan prime minister interacted with Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi; Anil Verma, Dean of International Programmes; faculty members, international students and startups.

Amarasuriya also witnessed various other technologies being developed at IIT Delhi during her visit to the institute's Research and Innovation Park.

"IIT Delhi is a prestigious engineering and research institute in our neighbourhood. I believe there is significant potential for academic and research collaboration between our institutes and IIT Delhi. We are already collaborating with IIT Madras, and we look forward to exploring the ways in which our institutions can collaborate with IIT Delhi as well," said Amarasuriya.

Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi, said that the institute is looking forward to strengthening the academic and research collaboration with the Sri Lankan institutions.

"The institute already has a few students from Sri Lanka. We would like to further strengthen the collaborative efforts for capacity building. Sri Lankan students are welcome to pursue Master's and PhD degrees at IIT Delhi and B.Tech at our international campus in Abu Dhabi.

"A few dedicated scholarships funded by the Sri Lankan government for their students aspiring to pursue Master's and PhD degrees at IIT Delhi would be a catalyst in furthering the capacity building," Nema said.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of issues, including the welfare of Indian fishermen.

She also visited the CM SHRI school in Rohini, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The visit aimed to showcase the capital's modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment.

