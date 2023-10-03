CLAT 2024: 3rd Set Of Sample Papers To Be Out Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Application Process Beigns | Representational Pic

The consortium of national law universities will release the third set of sample question papers for the common Law admission test (CLAT) Under graduate and post graduate today, October 3. Those candidates who have registered for the CLAT 2024 examination go through the question paper from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Last date to submit application form for CLAT 2024 is November 3. The consortium will conduct the exam on December 3, 2023.

The consortium of NLUS on X (previously Twitter) posted, “Complete your registration to access the 3rd set of Sample Questions for PG & UG #CLAT2024 releasing on Oct 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM. Candidates can practice for the actual test and gain an understanding of the questions.”

The consortium of National Law Universities recently issued instructions to update the reservation category for candidates who have chosen NLU Tripura. Moreover, they are also advised to go through the NLUT, Agartala updated information brochure on the official website.