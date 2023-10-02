CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised; Steps To Update Category

CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised; | Representative Image

The National Law University (NLU), Tripura, has been included in the domicile reservation category. As per the official notification, the consortium of National Law Universities has also issued instructions to update the reservation category for candidates who have chosen NLU Tripura. Moreover, they are also advised to go through the NLUT, Agartala updated information brochure on the official website.

Candidates need to submit their CLAT 2024 application form through the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The last to submit the application form is November 3. However, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is slated to be held on December 3.

Check Seats in 5-year LLB programmes in law colleges as per CLAT Reservation Criteria 2024:

National Law School of India University, Bangalore

Total CLAT seats: 240

All India seats: 180

Domicile: 60

National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad

Total CLAT seats: 132

All India seats: 99

Domicile: 33

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

132

91

41

National Law Institute University, Bhopal

120

60

60

National Law University, Jodhpur

104

104

0

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

172

129

43

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

180

175

5

Chanakya National Law University Patna

138

69

69

National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi

120

61

59

National Law University Odisha, Cuttack

180

135

45

National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi

120

60

60

National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam

60

31

29

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) Visakhapatnam

138

54

84

The Tamil Nadu National Law School, Tiruchirapalli

120

60

60

Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai

150

55

95

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

240

92

148

Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad

60

23

37

Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla

180

108

72

Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur

120

60

60

Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University Sonipat, Haryana

120

90

30

Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur

180

85

95

National Law University, Tirupura (Admissions on Hold for academic year 2023)

120

-

-

GNLU Silvassa Campus (w.e.f. 2023)

66

50

16

Steps to update reservation category for CLAT 2024:

Go the official website of the Consortium Of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Log in to your account.

Then click on the option, “edit application”

Click on the reservation tab under National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala, for the question,

Answer "Yes" to the question “Are you a domicile of Tripura?”

Select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the drop-down menu given

