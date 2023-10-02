CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised; Steps To Update Category

The National Law University (NLU), Tripura, has been included in the domicile reservation category. As per the official notification, the consortium of National Law Universities has also issued instructions to update the reservation category for candidates who have chosen NLU Tripura. Moreover, they are also advised to go through the NLUT, Agartala updated information brochure on the official website.
Candidates need to submit their CLAT 2024 application form through the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The last to submit the application form is November 3. However, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is slated to be held on December 3.
Check Seats in 5-year LLB programmes in law colleges as per CLAT Reservation Criteria 2024:
National Law School of India University, Bangalore
Total CLAT seats: 240
All India seats: 180
Domicile: 60
National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad
Total CLAT seats: 132
All India seats: 99
Domicile: 33
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
132
91
41
National Law Institute University, Bhopal
120
60
60
National Law University, Jodhpur
104
104
0
Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
172
129
43
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
180
175
5
Chanakya National Law University Patna
138
69
69
National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi
120
61
59
National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
180
135
45
National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi
120
60
60
National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam
60
31
29
Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) Visakhapatnam
138
54
84
The Tamil Nadu National Law School, Tiruchirapalli
120
60
60
Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
150
55
95
Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
240
92
148
Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad
60
23
37
Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
180
108
72
Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur
120
60
60
Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University Sonipat, Haryana
120
90
30
Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
180
85
95
National Law University, Tirupura (Admissions on Hold for academic year 2023)
120
-
-
GNLU Silvassa Campus (w.e.f. 2023)
66
50
16
Steps to update reservation category for CLAT 2024:
Go the official website of the Consortium Of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Log in to your account.
Then click on the option, “edit application”
Click on the reservation tab under National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala, for the question,
Answer "Yes" to the question “Are you a domicile of Tripura?”
Select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the drop-down menu given
Select the reservation category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu.
