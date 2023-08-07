NLU Delhi Initiates Online Applications For AILET 2024 At nludelhi.ac.in, Releases Seat Matrix | Pixabay

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has officially commenced the online application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. Aspirants can now apply for the exam by visiting the official website, nludelhi.ac.in. NLU Delhi has also unveiled the seat matrix for the upcoming AILET.

Important Dates:

- The online application process for AILET 2024 has started, and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website.

- The last date to apply for the exam is November 13.

- AILET 2024 is scheduled to take place on December 10 from 11 PM to 1 PM.

- The admit cards will be uploaded on the university website -- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in – on November 20.

Steps to Apply:

1. Visit the official website, nludelhi.ac.in.

2. Find the AILET 2024 application link and click on it.

3. Fill in the required details, such as personal information, educational background, and contact information.

4. Upload any necessary documents as per the instructions provided.

5. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

6. Double-check all the provided information and submit the application.

Application Fee:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 3,500 as an application fee for completing the registration process. Those belonging to SC, ST and PwD (persons with disabilities) must pay Rs 1,500 as an application fee. No fee will be charged from those belonging to families below the poverty line in SC, ST categories.

Seat Matrix:

NLU Delhi has also disclosed the seat matrix for AILET 2024, which outlines the number of seats available for different law programs. Candidates are encouraged to review this information to make informed decisions about their preferred courses and specialization.

Prospective candidates should stay tuned to the official website for any updates or announcements regarding AILET 2024.