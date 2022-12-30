AILET counseling 2023: NLUD to release first provisional list of selected candidates today

Representational image |

New Delhi: All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 first list of provisionally selected candidates will be released by the National Law University Delhi (NLUD) today, December 30.

The provisional merit list can be checked on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in by the candidates who have applied for AILET 2023 counselling.

The NLU will also release the waiting list of candidates who have registered for the counseling process NLU will also release AILET 2023 provisional list.

The candidates who will get selected in the AILET 2023 first provisional merit list need to deposit the admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 between December 30, 2022, and January 4, 2023.

According to the NLU Delhi release, the provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable in the month of June 2023. The detailed fee structure is available on the university's official website.