NLU Delhi registration process closes today! here is how to apply

Delhi: AILET 2022 Registration will be closed by National Law University Delhi today. The application deadline for the All India Law Entrance Test 2022 is May 25, 2022, as per the schedule provided on the official website.

AILET 2022 is being conducted at National Law University Delhi for admissions to the Masters and Ph.D. programs offered by the university. Apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in for the AILET 2022.

On June 26, 2022, AILET 2022, the AILET 2022 examination will take place.

To submit an application for CUET 2022, candidates should follow the instructions below.

Visit the AILET NLU Delhi Official website Click on the AILET Registration link available on the home page Fill in all the required details to complete the AILET 2022 Registrations Fill in the registration details and log in to access the application form Upload the required documents in the AILET 2022 application form Submit the AILET 2022 Application fee and click on the submission tab

General Category students are required to submit an application fee of ₹. 3,050/- whereas the SC/ST and PWD students are required to submit ₹. 1050/-

AILET 202 Admit cards will be issued to students who have successfully submitted AILET 2022 applications. AILET 2022 admit cards will be available for download on the official website on June 16, 2022, according to the schedule. Students will be notified of the AILET 2022 Admit Card on the official website.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:26 PM IST