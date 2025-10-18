Kerala: Indian Union Muslim League's PK Kunhalikutty Condemns Hijab Row, Calls It Against Secular Values

IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty | ANI

Malappuram (Kerala): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Saturday condemned the hijab incident in Kerala, saying it is against the "secular attitude" of the country.

Speaking with ANI, Kunhalikutty said, "It's not something that happens in Kerala. It is totally against the secular attitude. A student had to stop her education because of her attire. That is not very usual here. This is very bad." The controversy began when a class 8 student at St. Rita's School in Palluruthy, Kochi, was reportedly not allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab (headscarf), citing the institution's uniform policy.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala State secretary MV Govindan slammed Congress and the SDPI, accusing them of trying to incite unrest over the issue.

"The party has a clear understanding of the issue. The problem at St. Rita's School is being exploited by the SDPI to create communal polarisation," Govindan told reporters.

"Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has taken a firm and clear stance that wearing attire is a democratic right. In Kerala, every religious community has the right to live freely and practice its faith without interference. Both the Congress and SDPI are trying to incite unrest on this matter," he added.

Meanwhile, the parents of the student have decided to transfer her to another school to resolve the controversy after the management refused to allow her to attend classes wearing a hijab.

Sr. Heleena Alby, Principal of the school, stated that the student would be welcomed back if the parents agreed to abide by the school's rules and regulations.

On Wednesday, Minister V. Sivankutty stated that the matter should be resolved amicably at the school level, while upholding the children's constitutional rights.

Speaking on the issue, Sivankutty said, "There was an issue at St. Rita's School in Ernakulam regarding students' uniforms, and a child was not allowed to enter the classroom. The action taken by the school authorities was unconstitutional. The Deputy Director of Ernakulam was assigned to investigate the incident. The Deputy Director's report stated that the school management had committed a serious mistake. Based on this, the government has issued certain directives. The child's rights cannot be denied."

