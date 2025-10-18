'Mereko Jo Thik Laga, Maine Kiya': DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha’s Remark Amid DU Professor Slap Controversy Sparks Outrage

A controversy erupted at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Delhi University, on Thursday when DUSU Joint Secretary and ABVP member Deepika Jha allegedly slapped professor Sujit Kumar during a disciplinary committee meeting. The incident, which occurred in the presence of Delhi Police personnel, has sparked widespread reactions from teachers, student organisations, and the public.

Incident Overview

The confrontation reportedly followed an oath-taking ceremony at the college, where some students allegedly attacked the elected college president. Professor Kumar claimed that ABVP members barged into the disciplinary meeting uninvited. According to him, the meeting was convened to discuss a prior incident in which ABVP-affiliated students allegedly assaulted an NSUI student. Kumar said the student had earlier been suspended, and ABVP members had allegedly pressured him to resign.

A video clip believed to be from CCTV footage shows Jha standing and slapping Kumar while four police personnel and other individuals are present. A female police officer intervenes, separating Jha from the professor, and another man pushes Kumar back into his seat.

DU Disciplinary Row: Reporter’s Exchange with Deepika Jha and ABVP Leader

A tense exchange between reporters, DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, and ABVP leader Aryan Maan has gone viral on social media.

An ABP reporter questioned Deepika Jha, saying, “The police will not act according to your reaction. You filed a complaint — will you tell us when the police should take action, or will they act in their own time? If the police do not act immediately as you expect, will you go and slap the professor again? With so many daughters like you, how many professors have raised children like you? It hasn’t even been a few days since the incident and you’ve come and slapped a professor! What sort of respect is this — what do you mean by ‘womanhood’, Deepika Jha?”

Deepika replied: “I have apologised for this, and I have apologised to the teachers as well. I acted in the moment as I felt was right, and I regret it — I have apologised,” as reported by ABP news.

The reporter added, “Many professors are protesting right now. Your action has caused great hurt. Why don’t you go there and apologise to the professors in person?”

Deepika said, “I have apologised. I apologised on my social media. I have apologised to the professor as well,” as reported by ABP news.

When pressed whether she had met the professor personally, Deepika said: “I have apologised on social media.”

Reporters then asked DUSU president Aryan Maan about the episode: “But Aryan, Deepika slapped the professor in front of you. The professor and many others are now protesting. Did she apologise to the professor in person or not? What is your view? This has become a very serious matter for the country”.

Aryan responded: “First, you should know the teacher’s background — what happened in that college earlier that led to this…”

When the reporter insisted, “We can discuss background later. Is slapping right or wrong? If you don’t agree with me, will you slap me? Tell me, can I slap you — a man of a father’s age? I only want to know: is this ABVP’s stand — was it right or wrong?”

Aryan said: “ABVP has issued a press release. In that release, and from my view, ABVP supports non‑violence and we apologise for the reaction against the teacher,” as reported by ABP news.

Apology and Statement from Deepika Jha

Deepika Jha released a video apology on Friday, stating, “After seeing the professor allegedly threaten me and act inappropriately in front of police while inebriated, I reacted in anger. I regret the incident and apologise to the teachers’ community. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

ABVP Press Release

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) released a statement condemning violence against teachers and reaffirming its commitment to respecting educators. ABVP stated that the incident was a momentary reaction to alleged misconduct by the professor, who had previously harassed students and engaged in indiscipline on campus. The organisation demanded a strict disciplinary inquiry against Kumar for his alleged actions, including politically motivated harassment and alcohol consumption on college premises.

Delhi University Response

In response, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a six-member inquiry committee, chaired by Professor Neeta Sehgal from the Department of Zoology, to investigate the assault. The committee is expected to submit a factual report within two weeks.

Reactions from Teachers and Student Bodies

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from university teachers. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) organised a protest at the North Campus, demanding accountability. Student organisations like the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have also called for strict action against all responsible parties.