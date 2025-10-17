Viral Video: DU Professor Slapped By DUSU Joint Secretary At Ambedkar College; Teachers’ Bodies Demand Action

A CCTV grab from Bhim Rao Ambedkar College shows DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha allegedly slapping Professor Sujit Kumar during a disciplinary committee meeting in the Principal’s office. | Image: X

A controversy has erupted at Delhi University after Bhim Rao Ambedkar College professor Sujit Kumar was allegedly slapped by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, sparking outrage among teachers and student groups across the campus.

Incident During Disciplinary Meeting Turns Ugly

The alleged assault occurred on Thursday inside the Principal’s office during a meeting of the college’s disciplinary committee. Professor Sujit Kumar, who convenes the committee, was discussing a recent incident of campus violence reportedly involving members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

According to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Jha, who is also associated with ABVP, entered the meeting uninvited along with several others before the argument escalated.

CCTV Video Captures Altercation

A 46-second CCTV clip of the incident has since gone viral. The footage shows Jha seated beside Professor Kumar, surrounded by several individuals and four police personnel. As the discussion grows tense, Jha suddenly stands and slaps the professor. A woman police officer immediately restrains her, while another man is seen pushing the teacher back into his seat.

DUSU Secretary & ABVP member Deepika Jha slapped a professor of Delhi University in the presence of Police.

pic.twitter.com/7e1Qf8vNcL — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 17, 2025

Teachers’ Front Alleges ‘Mob Intimidation’

The DTF claimed that Jha, accompanied by the DUSU President and nearly 50 students, forcibly entered the premises, misbehaved with faculty, and demanded the professor’s resignation. Following the episode, members of the disciplinary committee resigned, citing safety concerns.

"This incident reflects a growing culture of mob intimidation on campus. Unless the safety of teachers is ensured, they cannot discharge their duties freely," DTF said in a statement signed by president Rajib Ray and secretary Abha Dev Habib, as per the ANI report.

DUSU Leader Expresses Regret, Defends Reaction

In response, Deepika Jha issued a statement admitting to reacting “impulsively” but denied any intent to disrespect teachers.

"Today, I went to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Delhi University, where students had called me to address the issue of misbehavior and physical assault committed by Professor Sujit Kumar against them out of political bias," she said, as reported by ANI.

"In the Principal's office, in the presence of police, Professor Sujit threatened me and used abusive language. I immediately asked the police to intervene and stop him, but the officers present there took no action. His repeated threats, constant staring, and indecent remarks made it quite evident that the said professor, Sujit Kumar, had once again come to college under the influence of alcohol," she added.

"In that moment of distress and anger, I reacted impulsively, for which I sincerely express regret. I apologise to the entire teaching community for this incident. I had no intention whatsoever to disrespect teachers. However, as a student representative, the repeated misbehavior, abusive remarks, and possibly intoxicated conduct of Professor Sujit in the Principal's office made me feel unsafe," she further added, as reported by ANI.

DUTA and Academics Condemn Assault

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) termed the incident “deeply condemnable” and urged the university to take swift action.

Kirori Mal College professor and DTF treasurer Rudrashish Chakraborty called it “part of a series of lumpen acts by ABVP, enabled by the administration.”

Academic Council member Anumeha Mishra and Executive Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya also criticised the assault, demanding immediate intervention by the DU Vice-Chancellor and DUTA leadership.

University Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of now, Delhi University and the Ambedkar College administration have not released an official statement. Teachers have urged the university to ensure campus safety and accountability for incidents of violence involving student leaders.