CLAT 2024 Admit Card Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Download Here

CLAT 2024 Admit Card Released |

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 today, November 21. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in through their CLAT account.

CLAT 2024 exam is set to be held for a duration of 2 hours on December 3, 2023. The paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. The sections include English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Here’s the official notification.

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on CLAT 2024

Login to your CLAT account

Click on the admit card link

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

"Admit Cards for UG and PG CLAT 2024 will be available for registered candidates to download from their application portal on November 21, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. onwards until 01:30 pm, December 03, 2023”, reads the official announcement.

