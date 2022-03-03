Class 10 student dies during fight with classmates in Hyderabad school

During a scuffle with two classmates, a Class 10 student died in a shocking incident.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old died after being allegedly attacked by two other students during a petty fight in a private school classroom in Hyderabad.

During a lunch break at Sai Krupa High School in Yousufguda, students in a classroom were busy playing cricket with a ball made out of papers coiled into a ball.

According to authorities, the victim and two other youngsters got into an argument after they threw a paper ball at him. Two students pounced on him and pelted him with punches.

The victim, identified as Manzoor, fell on the edge of the bench and collapsed on the ground. Other boys alerted the school authorities, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was subsequently shifted to Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared him dead.





A police officer said the victim suffered head injury and it could be either due to fist blows or after falling on the edge of the bench.





Police were examining the footage from a CCTV camera in the classroom. Two juveniles involved in the incident were examined by the police.





Statements of other students present in the classroom were also recorded. A total of 13 students were present in the classroom when the fight broke out.





The victim's parents complained to the police that he died due to negligence of the school authorities. Victim's father Habeeb is a fruit vendor and lives in a rented house in the area. Manzoor was second of his three sons. He said despite the financial problems he had enrolled his son into the school.





This was the second such incident at a private school in Hyderabad. A Class 10 student had died during a clash with a classmate at St. Joseph's Public School in September 2015.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:19 PM IST