Second Indian student dies in war-torn Ukraine in two days

An Indian student from Barnala in Punjab died in war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday. This the second Indian to die in the European country in two days following the invasion of the Russian military.

According to reports, the student has been identified as Chandan Jindal (22) and he was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

The 22-year-old student was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier today.

Meanwhile, his father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed the death in a tweet and said it was in touch with the family of the student.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the father of Naveen on Tuesday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:55 PM IST