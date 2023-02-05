Civil Service Exam: Arunachal Pradesh cabinet increases general candidate age limit to 35

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the upper age limit for APPSC exams will be enhanced by three years | File Photo

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved to increase the upper age limit for state civil service examination for general candidates to 35 and scheduled tribes to 40, an official statement said. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday.

The cabinet approved the amendments in Rule 3 of Arunachal Civil Services and Civil Posts (Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment) Rules, according to which, the upper age limit for state civil service examination will be 35 years for general and 40 years for APST candidates.

The proposed upper age limit shall also be applicable, as a one-time relaxation to all those candidates who have applied for direct recruitment examinations but the examinations have been cancelled or postponed by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) during 2022 due to administrative reasons, an official communique said here on Sunday.

This benefit will be given to the aspirants with effect from the closing date for receipt of applications against advertisements made by the APPSC for respective examinations. Khandu on November 22, last year announced that the upper age limit for APPSC exams will be enhanced by three years.

The current age limit for direct recruitment for civil services and civil posts in the state government is 32 years, with 5 years age relaxation to APST candidates. However, the Cabinet maintained that there will be no change in upper age limit for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, currently 37 years (42 years for APST).

With a vision to make Arunachal Pradesh a sporting powerhouse, the Cabinet also approved creation of 30 new posts in the Sports and Youth Affairs department, the communique said. The created posts include 20 posts of District Sports Officers (DSO). This move will strengthen the sports department and enable it to work for sports and sportspersons more efficiently, the communique said.

