UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule released, check details here

New Delhi: An interview schedule was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the Civil Services Examination 2022.

The schedule can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The interview will start from January 30, 2023, to March 10, 2023. It will be conducted in two, one from 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. For the interview round, 1026 candidates have been shortlisted.

For the eligible candidates, the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the eligible candidates will be made available at the Commission’s Websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates who have failed to submit the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, their candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate.

According to the notification, “The P.T. schedule of 1026 candidates, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview from 30.01.2023 to 10.03.2023, is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The P.T. schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February-2023”.

Steps to download

The candidates can first visit the official website upsc.gov.in, then on the homepage, click on CSE 2022 Interview schedule link, as interview schedule will display, candidates can then check and download the schedule.

Here is the direct link to download the interview schedule.