CISCE revises ISC timetable for Type 3 and 4 candidates

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), has released a revised timetable for the ISC Exam 2022. The revised timetable for Type 3 and Type 4 candidates has been released after it was confirmed that these students will be able to take the exam. The revised timetable is now available on the CISCE official website at cisce.org.

According to the official notice, the ISC exam dates were revised after the NTA released revised dates for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 examination, which clashed with the ISC Term 2 examination dates.

The Term 2 exam will be held from April 26 to June 8, 2022. The exam lasts three hours, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exam will start with English Paper I and end with Business Studies Paper-II.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:21 PM IST