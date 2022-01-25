CISCE issues notice regarding NCERT SWAYAM courses for class 11, 12 students; check how to enroll

On Monday, January 24, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) issued a notification about the registration and enrollment of Class 11 and 12 students on the SWAYAM portal to attend online classes and courses given by NCERT.

Keeping the current scenario of COVID-19, these online courses can support the continuous learning of students in virtual mode. NCERT will provide online courses for grades 11th and 12th on the SWAYAM portal from December 20, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India launched a platform for offering Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) that is popularly known as SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) on 9th July 2017.

For grades 11th and 12th, NCERT has been delivering online courses in 11 subjects such as Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology.

In the current cycle, NCERT is offering 28 MOOCs across 11 subjects for students of classes 11th and 12th. The enrollment for the courses is open till 31st March 2022. Class 11 and 12 students can access the free online courses offered by SWAYAM by visiting the link provided in the official flyer on the website.

Here is how to enroll for free courses by NCERT on the SWAYAM portal:

1. Visit the SWAYAM website at swayam.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click Sign-In and Register using the proper credentials.

3. Click on the 'Continue with SWAYAM' button.

4. Select 'Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses (NCERT)'.

5. You may pick your preferred course.

6. Enroll in the course by clicking 'Enroll in the Course on SWAYAM

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:02 PM IST