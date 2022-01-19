Maharashtra: School Education Dept proposes reopening of schools for pre-primary to class 12 from January 24 in places where COVID-19 cases are low

School Education Dept has proposed reopening of schools for pre primary to standard 12 from January 24 where COVID 19 cases are low, says Varsha Gaikwad

File has been moved for CM’s nod; cabinet will also approve it on Thursday

Local administration will be empowered to take a decision though schools will have to strictly follow COVID 19 norms & SOPs

Focus to be also laid on stepping up vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff and students from 15-18 year age bracket

Amid strong demand from several experts, parents and teachers’ associations, the School Education Department has submitted a proposal for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s approval for reopening of schools for pre-primary (junior KG and senior KG) and from class 1 to 12 in urban and rural areas from January 24 where there have been low COVID-19 cases. The department has left the decision to the local administration to take a call considering the health and security of the students of prime importance. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, ‘’The department has submitted a proposal to empower the local administration including the divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioner and chief executive officers to take decision on school reopening. The department expects CM’s clearance and thereafter the schools will be reopened from January 24.’’

The state cabinet to be chaired by Thackeray on Thursday is expected to discuss the issue and give its approval. This is necessary as the state government on December 28 in its order had said that schools will remain shut till February 15. The decision was then taken in the wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 and Omicron Variant cases in the state.

Gaikwad’s announcement came a day after BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said the civic body was planning to reopen schools from January 27.

‘’The department has included the pre-primary schools in its proposal along with schools with class 1 to 12 for reopening from January 24 by strictly following the COVID-19 norms and standard operating procedures where the number of cases are low. Besides, parents’ consent is necessary. As decided earlier, the local administration will do the planning for allowing offline classes in phases or on alternate days or with attendance of students with 50% or full capacity. The objective is that the students should get offline education and it should become an interactive exercise,’’ she noted.

Further, Gaikwad said the department’s focus is also on vaccination by teaching and non-teaching staff who have not taken their first shot or fully vaccinated. The CEOs and education officers have been told to pay attention to the completion of vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff at the earliest. In addition, the department has laid emphasis also on the stepping up vaccination of students from the age bracket of 15-18 years.

Earlier, Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu on Wednesday said that the government will take a decision on reopening of schools on Thursday after the state cabinet meeting. Kadu’s statement came a day after the Pediatric Task Force had left the decision to the state government. The Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said the state cabinet is expected to take a decision on school reopening.

The Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister, said, ‘’ In a review meeting this morning with @mybmc and experts of State Task Force for covid, we reviewed the vaccination status for 15-18 years old, along with our preparedness for safe re-opening of educational institutes at the earliest possible, now that cases are steadily declining.’’

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:14 PM IST