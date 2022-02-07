CISCE declares their term-1 exam result, students achieve impressive scores

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), grade 10th and 12th results of the first term exam were declared today, February 7, 2022. The announcement was cheering for the schools and students, as many of them achieved impressive scores in all subjects.

This was the first time the board had decided to conduct first-semester examinations, previously, only final semester examinations were held. Mrs Sunita George, Principal of the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, stated, "We are ecstatic to find that students exceeded all expectations in their first-semester exams despite the uncertainty of the online and offline method. Out of 237 ICSE students, 133 of our students scored more than 90 percent and above. 209 secured 80 percent and above. Our highest scorer in the ISC is Aaditya Rajesh Asnani from commerce who scored 99.4 percent."

Students who have cleared their first semester and are now eligible for the second semester. Schools are consolidating the semester-1 results. Students will get a final pass certificate after the completion of the Semester-2 exams. Prachi Ranadive, Principal of Shishuvan School, Mumbai said, "We are glad that all students have cleared Semester-1 and are now eligible to give Semester-2. Result analysis will be done tomorrow as the school is closed today."

Students who receive less than 33% will need to improve their performance in term 2 to pass, as the passing mark is 33%. Because the final grade will comprise both term-1 and term-2 examinations, term-2 may provide another opportunity to improve. Vrutika Sachdev, a 12th-grade student from Mumbai, said, "Students who prepared well and whose concepts were clear found the papers to be simple, and scored well. Subjects like accounts, physics, and economics pulled aggregate down for an average student, but the result was excellent for me. In addition, I got good scores in accounts. I am satisfied with the results."

"With online/offline transition, our students have performed extremely well in the offline mode examination. Students have achieved centum in few subjects too. Students are happy with the new semester system of ICSE," said Nancy Syntika, Principal, Orchids - The International School, Bangalore

"All our students are eligible to appear in the 2nd-semester examination. The highest percentage is 97.3 scored by Nishchith. 22 students have scored centum in various subjects and add all our students are eligible to appear for the 2nd-semester exams due to 100% pass percentage," she added.

The Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. The Semester-1 Examination of ICSE and ISC students was conducted in the objective pattern. The exam was held in November-December 2021.

Term-2 examination dates are not yet released by the board but are expected in the month of March-April. Meanwhile, CBSE class 10th and 12th result dates are yet to release.

Last year, the CISCE results were released on July 24. 99.76 percent of students passed the 12th-grade examination, while 99.98 percent passed the 10th-grade exam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:37 PM IST