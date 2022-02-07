Mumbai reports 356 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai on Monday reported 356 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,51,729 while the death of 5 such patients increased the toll to 16,666, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 949 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,27,093 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 5,139 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 29,863 tests carried out on Monday, the overall test count reached 1,55,79,281.

Of the 356 new cases, 313 patients are asymptomatic, while 40 are hospitalised. Of them, 10 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,116 beds, 1,407 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 760 days.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:53 PM IST