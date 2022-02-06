e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

Mumbai: BMC declares public holiday on Monday to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

In this regard, the notification issued by the government states that Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
FPJ Web Desk
BMC | Photo: Representative Image

The state government has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022 to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna and singer-songwriter Lata Mangeshkar. Accordingly, the BMC administration has also declared a public holiday on Monday, February 7, 2022.

In this regard, the notification issued by the government states that Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. His demise has taken a heavy toll on the music and art world.

To pay homage to this great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday 7th February 2022 as a sad day, exercising the powers vested in the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Writing Act, 1881 (Act 26 of 1981).

As per this order of the state government, the municipal administration has informed that a public holiday will be declared in Greater Mumbai tomorrow on 7th February 2022. As a result, other government offices, municipal offices, schools, colleges, etc. will be closed except for essential services.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
